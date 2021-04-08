Newport International Boat Show announces 2021 charitable partners

Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, announced that it has selected two non-profit organizations as its Charitable Partners – the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and the Herreshoff Marine Museum and America’s Cup Hall of Fame. The organizations will receive complimentary exhibit space at the event and the opportunity to educate and share information regarding their important missions. The 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show will take place September 16-19, 2021 in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.

“Each year, we choose a not-for-profit organization that is associated with boating as a part of our ‘give back’ program,” said Nancy Piffard, show director of Newport Exhibition Group. “Since we had to cancel our show in 2020 due to COVID-19, we wanted to fulfill our promise to support the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta that we had selected to work with last year and add a new partner for 2021, the Herreshoff Marine Museum and America’s Cup Hall of Fame. In their own unique ways, both organizations have a long history of promoting recreational boating and marine industry innovation while using sailing to bring people together through friendly competition on the water.”

Celebrating its 50th year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters. A number of high-profile sponsors have already committed to adding to the experience with special events throughout the days of the Show.

“We are grateful to the Newport International Boat Show for selecting us as one of this year’s Charitable Partners,” said Bill Lynn, executive director, Herreshoff Marine Museum. “Our goal is to celebrate the Herreshoff legacy with all boaters and marine trade companies that continue to innovate in design, construction and sailing in the spirit of the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company. This type of partnership demonstrates the enduring contributions of the Herreshoff brand to the next generation of sailors and problem solvers. The timing is also perfect as the Show and the Museum are both celebrating 50 years of promoting a vibrant Rhode Island maritime culture and economy.”

Throughout 2021, the Herreshoff Marine Museum will celebrate five decades of preservation and interpretation of the world-renowned Herreshoff Manufacturing Company and its remarkable founders, brothers John and Nathanael (“Captain Nat”) Herreshoff. Located in Bristol, Rhode Island, the Museum will commemorate this year-long anniversary with numerous online and in-person programming and special events.

“We are excited to meet attendees in-person this year at the Newport International Boat Show,” said Judy Clagett McLennan, Clagett president and co-founder. “We understand the necessity of cancelling last year’s Show in light of the global pandemic, and are thrilled to have an opportunity this year to share our vision of celebrating personal success through competitive sailing.”

The Clagett organization, founded in 2003, honors the late Tom Clagett, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. The Regatta’s mission is, “to provide sailors with disabilities the opportunity to improve their skills and reach personal goals through world-class coaching and competition.” Clagett Regatta sailors have won medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games.

Visit herreshoff.org/50th/ to learn more and consider joining as a member during the Golden Jubilee or visit their booth at the Show.

For more information about The Clagett visit www.clagettregatta.org or visit their booth at the Show.



Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday, September 16-18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 19th: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the health and safety of all, it is strongly recommended purchasing tickets online in advance. Tickets will go on sale June 1st.

For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.