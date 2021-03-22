Hagadone Marine Group announces $15 million dollar expansion

Hagadone Marine Group announces $15 million dry stack expansion

Hagadone Marine Group of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is preparing to construct a $15 million dollar dry stack facility, that will be the area's first and only such facility.

The decision to build stems from the high demand of boat slips on Lake Coeur d’Alene, which currently has a substantial waiting list. The project will involve the erection of a 60-foot tall structure, featuring 47,700 square-feet of indoor storage space. The building will have the ability to house 380 boats within a five-story custom racking system.

It will be the only facility like it in the state of Idaho or in the region as a whole. Two specially designed forklifts, each weighing 80,000 pounds, will have the ability to remove and launch, or replace and restack, a boat at a rate of every five minutes.

A custom 36-slip valet dock has already been built for Quick Launch boats waiting to depart onto the lake or to be re-shelved. The top rack, at five stories high, can handle a 6000-pound boat. Once a boat is removed from dry stack, a custom fuel truck will be on-hand to gas up the boat before it goes in the water, eliminating the need to stop at a gas dock.

Quick Launch customers signing an annual contract will receive full concierge service and will be able to easily schedule boat launches or drop-offs through their Quick Launch App, SpeedyDock. Rates have yet to be announced and deposits will be accepted this upcoming summer for the 2022 season.

All purchases of new 2022 model boats from Hagadone Marine Group’s selection – including Axis, Barletta, Chris-Craft, Cobalt, Harris, Malibu, Regal and Coeur Custom – will have a Quick Launch slip available and obtainable for their use.

Adjacent to the Quick Launch building will be a new clubhouse featuring a café, cocktails and to-go items as well as a private gated parking area exclusive for Quick Launch guests.

In addition, Hagadone Marine Group will be offering a valet concierge service to the Quick Launch members. This service provides the delivery of boating equipment directly to the tenant’s boat, both from the tenant’s car as well as from the clubhouse. This added experience is a first-class amenity and offers a worry-free service for a day out on the lake. The indoor storage provided by the new Quick Launch structure is undoubtedly the best way for customers to protect their investment while their boat is not in use.

“This will be a complex and detail-oriented project that has taken our company over four years to plan,” said Craig Brosenne, president of Hagadone Marine Group. “We’re very excited about the effect Quick Launch will have on the local economy, giving people additional and improved access to not only the lake, but also to the businesses of North Idaho. We believe this will bring millions of additional dollars to Coeur d’Alene’s community."