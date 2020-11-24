Supporting boating safety on GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday, the annual global movement that encourages people to do good, will again take place on December 1. For boaters wishing to make boating safer and waters cleaner, donating to the BoatUS Foundation’s “B.O.A.T. – Bring On Another Thousand” Giving Tuesday fundraiser helps makes boating better for all recreational boaters.

“While we aren’t asking for $1,000 from a single person, we are asking for your support,” said BoatUS Foundation Assistant Director of Boating Safety Ted Sensenbrenner. “Funds go to help us put more than 140,000 children in life jackets with our Kids Life Jacket Loaner program, educate over 240,000 boaters a year with our free online boating safety course, and provide programs to help keep marine debris out of our waterways. Your donation also supports our fishing line recycling efforts, EPIRB rental program and more.”

All donations are tax deductible.