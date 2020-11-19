Michigan Boating Industries Association announces annual award winners

The Michigan Boating Industries Association (MBIA) has announced its 2020 recipients for the MBIA Hall of Fame, Ray L. Underwood Lifetime Achievement Award, and Lighthouse Awards.

Pete Beauregard, Jr. of Colony Marine Sales and Service in St. Clair Shores and Pontiac, MI has been inducted into the Michigan Boating Industries Association Hall of Fame for the year 2020. Beauregard will be honored during the Recreational Boating Educational Conference on December 2 being held virtually to association members and guests.

“The MBIA Board of Directors voted unanimously that Pete be inducted for contributions far beyond support of the MBIA’s mission - as he is highly respected and an inspiring leader, who has proven through his generosity of time and shared insight to be truly committed to the success of Michigan’s boating industry,” said MBIA Chairman Tom DenHerder of Yacht Basin Marina in Holland.

The MBIA has awarded Chris Lisowicz of North Shore Marina and Barrett Boat Works in Spring Lake with the 2020 Ray L. Underwood Lifetime Achievement Award, for his outstanding contributions to the recreational boating industry through leadership, dedication, innovation, and personal motivation. Lisowicz will also be honored during the Recreational Boating Educational Conference.

“Because of his longevity, dedication, and personal integrity, Chris has earned wide recognition within our industry and the respect of his professional peers,” said MBIA Chairman Tom DenHerder. “The MBIA Board voted unanimously to honor Chris Lisowicz with this, one of our most prestigious awards.”

Lastly, the MBIA has honored eight contributing partners to the marine industry with its prestigious Lighthouse Awards, in appreciation for their extraordinary efforts to grow workforce development in the Michigan marine industry.

“The individuals we honor with this year’s Lighthouse Awards have been dedicated partners for more than three years – helping our efforts to bring marine tech education to our state,” said MBIA Executive Director Nicki Polan. “With their help, we now have two new programs, with more on the horizon, creating a crucially needed talent pipeline for our MBIA members and the boating industry.”

The 2020 Lighthouse Recipients are:

Valerie Corbett, Project Manager, Workforce Education at Macomb Community College

Patrick Rouse, Director of Workforce & Continuing Education at Macomb Community College

Margaret Podlich, Executive Director at ABYC Foundation

Nikki Storey, President at Great Lakes Boat Building School

Joseph Petrosky, Associate Provost of Academics and Workforce, and David Bradley, Coordinator of Employer Engagement at Oakland Community College

Janelle Arbuckle-Michael, Senior Economic Developer at Department of Planning & Economic Development, Macomb County

Wendy Mackie, President/CEO at Rhode Island Marine Trade Association

These individuals were the core of workforce development success in 2020, including the start of two new marine technician programs at the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville and at Macomb Community College in Warren. A third program is anticipated to start in 2021 through Oakland Community College.