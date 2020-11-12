Sea Tow Foundation accepting Life Jacket Loaner Station applications

The Sea Tow Foundation – a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading awareness of safe boating practices – has announced that those passionate about boating and saving lives through life jacket use, can apply to host a loaner station, or restock one in their community.

As part of a grant administered through the U.S. Coast Guard’s Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, the Sea Tow Foundation has received funding to work with communities throughout the U.S. to add at least 50 new Life Jacket Loaner Stations and restock hundreds of existing stations for the 2021 boating season.

Any organization, company, or family that is interested in receiving life jackets or adding a Life Jacket Loaner Station to their area, can fill out the application on the Sea Tow Foundation’s website: www.BoatingSafety.com/LifeJacketGrant. Applications will be accepted until February 1, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be offering this application to expand our life jacket loaner program in the 2021 boating season ,” said Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “Every new stand added and every opportunity to restock existing stands helps us make boating even more accessible and safe for everyone. We are so grateful to our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard for helping us save lives across the country.”

Since 2008, the Sea Tow Foundation has distributed more than 65,000 life jackets to local businesses and organizations across the country. Presently, there are over 700 Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stations and all of them carry life jackets ranging in age from infant through adult ensuring that sizes are available for anyone needing to borrow one.

Life Jacket Loaner Stations help to spread the joy of boating to all – while keeping everyone safe. Applying is a great way to help keep your community safe and out on the water. To learn more about the Life Jacket Loaner Stations presently in and around your area, please visit:www.BoatingSafety.com.