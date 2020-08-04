Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation Act moves to House

The Simplifying Outdoor Access for Recreation (SOAR) Act has moved out of the House Natural Resources Committee by unanimous vote. The NMMA expects the SOAR Act to move to the House floor later this year, which will eliminate road blocks and improve access to outdoor recreation. Key components include:

Modernizing and streamlining the outdoor recreation permitting process to remove barriers and increase outdoor recreation opportunities so more people can easily access the outdoors with safe and memorable experiences.

Supporting the creation of outdoor recreation sector leadership positions within state governments, as well as coordination with recreation and tourism organizations within the states to guide the growth of this sector.

Extending recreation shoulder seasons on public lands so more Americans can visit our iconic lands and waters in a more sustainable manner.

Modernizing fee collection, allowing outdoor recreation passes to be sold online and entrance and amenity fees to be paid digitally/online by park visitors.

Helping service members and veterans access the outdoors for health and wellness, and encouraging federal agencies to hire veterans in positions related to the management of federal recreational lands and waters.

Establishing an inter-agency trail management plan to manage and maintain in a uniform and consistent manner trails that cross jurisdictional boundaries between federal land management agencies.

Creating outdoor recreation performance metrics for federal land managers to ensure outdoor recreation is being prioritized and promoted on federal lands.