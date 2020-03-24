Brunswick Corporation thinks beyond the horizon with sustainability report

Brunswick Corporation announced the publication of its first company-wide Sustainability Report.

Themed “Thinking Beyond the Horizon”, the report is part of the Company’s broad commitment to continually advance the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance of its business and leverage its considerable resources and scale to address improvement opportunities important for the future of outdoor recreation and its stakeholders.

“We are excited to showcase our sustainability initiatives and successes to the world,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer. “Brunswick understands the impact its business has on the world and the opportunities we have to lead the way in sustainable, responsible practices. We are not only committed to meeting our fiscal responsibilities but also to developing and manufacturing products that are safe, responsible, and supportive of enjoyment and quality of life.”

Leveraging the decade-long success of the sustainability program established at its largest Division – Mercury Marine, Brunswick used the award-winning strategy of its engine business to drive the multi-year effort across the balance of its marine enterprise. Focused on the pillars of energy, environment, products and people, the report highlights the Company’s ESG accomplishments and its long-term goals and objectives, including:

A 3% reduction in natural gas and electricity use as well as a 15% decline in water consumption in 2019;

Mercury’s receipt of the Wisconsin Green Masters Award for the 9th consecutive year;

Reduction of VOC emissions by 19% and hazardous waste by 16% in 2019;

Recycled nearly 18,000 tons of aluminum;

Reduction of recordable workplace incidents by nearly 11%; and

The adoption of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals to guide priorities, actions and improvement targets.

“The report highlights the fine work underway in each of our businesses and establishes a baseline for targeted improvement areas,” said Foulkes. “Our commitment to continuous improvement and developing and sharing best practices in ESG and other areas across the enterprise will continue to drive value creation and advance our leadership. We understand the unmistakable link between families and friends enjoying time on the water and the success of our sustainability efforts. It is a profound privilege and responsibility we accept and an opportunity we embrace."