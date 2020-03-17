Lumishore USA names news regional sales manager

Lumishore, manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting systems for above and below the waterline, has hired Jamie Shoemaker as US Southeast Regional Sales Manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.

Shoemaker has 15 years of successful sales and account management experience as a pharmaceutical sales representative. She has been recognized for her achievements by some of the most respected corporations in that industry, including Proctor and Gamble.

Shoemaker is a Florida native and a graduate of Florida State University. She is also a licensed Divemaster and has enjoyed fishing the waters of South Florida and the Bahamas for much of her life.

“Upon learning of this position with Lumishore I knew I had to pursue the opportunity,” commented Shoemaker. “I am excited to join an industry leader and a team that is dedicated to delivering best-in-class products and end-user experience. I’m looking forward to working closely with our dealer and OEM partners to continue to grow the brand.”

“We are thrilled that Jamie has chosen to join us,” said Bob Hamilton, vice president, Lumishore USA. “The training Jamie has received and the skills she has developed will transfer perfectly to her new position with Lumishore USA.”