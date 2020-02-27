Techron marine fuel treatment to be sold nationwide at West Marine

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and provider of aftermarket fuel additives, engine oils, lubricants, coolants and related products, announced that its Techron Marine Fuel System Treatment is now available on West Marine’s website (www.westmarine.com) and will be available at all West Marine retail outlets coast-to-coast beginning April 2020.

Since the product debuted in August 2018, Techron Marine said it has generated strong grassroots interest among boaters and fishermen. It was quickly adopted by high-profile professional fishing guides, charter captains, tournament anglers and others who depend on their boats and motors to make a living.

Chevron said it furthered this groundswell of public interest through the sponsorship of major events and tournament series, including the Texas Bass Champs Series and title sponsorship of the 2019 Techron TX Shootout, California’s 2019 Salt Water Bass Association (SWBA) Series and the internationally-attended 2019 U.S. Open Bass Tournament. It was also selected for a Top Product Award from Boating Industry magazine.

With Techron Marine available in West Marine’s nearly 250 stores across the U.S., it will be easier for boaters everywhere to benefit from this specialized product, formulated by the fuel experts at Chevron to deliver best-in-class fuel stabilization, corrosion protection and cleaning power.

“We listened to boaters across the country and their key needs focused on corrosion protection, fuel stability and dissolving gum and varnish. In head-to-head testing and benchmarking, Techron is a top performer in each of these critical areas,” said Jim Smiley, Techron Business Manager North America with Chevron Products Company. “Expanding our nationwide presence through a key retail partner such as West Marine will help take this product’s market penetration to new levels, and the timing is great for those taking their boats out of storage and getting ready for the 2020 boating and fishing season."

Techron Marine is made for use in all boats powered by inboard, outboard and sterndrive gasoline engines, including two-stroke, four-stroke, carbureted, port or electronic fuel injected and direct-injected engines. Boaters can use Techron Marine to stabilize fuel for up to 24 months during storage. Its alcohol and emulsifier-free formula also prevents corrosion in fresh and saltwater environments and optimizes performance and fuel efficiency by cleaning fuel systems, fuel injectors, throttle bodies, carburetors and combustion chambers when used with every fill up.

“The Techron brand is known around the world and trusted to provide real-world benefits backed by science and rigorous testing,” said Tim Stiene, West Marine Category Manager. “We are pleased to partner with Chevron to bring Techron Marine to the boating public, and through proper fuel system management, deliver a smoother boating experience to our customers.”

West Marine will be stocking 4-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Techron Marine, capable of treating up to 40 and 100 gallons of gasoline, respectively. Gallon sizes will also be available on West Marine’s website (www.westmarine.com) and at select West Marine locations.