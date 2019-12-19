Prospec Electronics adds product management VP

Prospec Electronics has hired Michael Silber for its newly created VP of product management position. Dave Sykes, president and CEO, made the announcement.

In his new role, Silber will oversee all phases of product development including conception, planning, design, prototyping, testing and production. He is also responsible for budgeting and supplier negotiations.

Silber is highly experienced in manufacturing, most recently at Seek Thermal as business development manager in Asia. Prior, he had senior executive roles at Harman International Industries, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, where he was responsible for brand, category and product roadmap strategy, and success of worldwide commercialization efforts. He studied Aerospace Engineering at Syracuse University and Psychology at Long Island University.

"Michael has an immensely impressive track record," said Sykes. "We're pleased he joined the Prospec team and appreciate his leadership as we continue to grow our product line in exciting new ways."