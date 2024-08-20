Boating Industry opens registration for 2025 Elevate Summit with Early Bird discount

Boating Industry is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2025 Elevate Summit, taking place January 20-25, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As part of this announcement, Boating Industry has also unveiled a special Early Bird registration ($295) for those who register before September 30. Beginning October 1, registration for the full conference will be $495.

Designed specifically for recreational marine industry leaders, the Boating Industry Elevate Summit brings together the best and brightest minds in the industry for thought-provoking seminars, discussions and a multitude of networking opportunities.

We invite you to secure your spot in Charlotte today, take advantage of the early bird pricing and prepare to elevate your business to new heights in 2025. Find more information about the 2025 Boating Industry Elevate Summit at www.BoatingIndustryElevate.com.

Interested in sponsoring the growth of the recreational boating industry and its leaders? Various opportunities are still available for those interested in sponsoring the 2025 Elevate Summit. Contact Boating Industry Marketing & Engagement Sales Executive Roberto Almenar at ralmenar@epgacceleration.com or 763-383-4494.