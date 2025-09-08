NMMA launches refueling safety and education task force

The StaffSeptember 8, 2025
Boat and gas pump
Photo generated by AI

NMMA has launched a dedicated task force focused on fuel system inspection education and refueling best practices.

This initiative aims to enhance awareness and education among dealers, service technicians, and boat owners regarding recreational boat fuel systems and the refueling process. Oversight for this effort will be provided by the Boating Industry Risk Management Council and the Boat and Yacht Certification Committee.

The task force is composed of a diverse group of industry experts who will examine current regulations, review field data, and identify best practices. Participating organizations include the United States Coast Guard, the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC), and the NMMA.

“Our first step is to educate consumers about their boat’s fuel system, particularly the importance of regular inspections and refueling process best practices,” said Scott Berry, vice president of engineering standards, NMMA. “This initiative reflects the industry’s proactive commitment to boater safety through awareness and preventative maintenance.”

As part of this effort, the NMMA has published a new Marine Fuel Systems Safety brochure.

