Deadline approaching for 2025 Miami Innovation Awards entries

NMMA is currently seeking entries for the Miami Innovation Awards presented at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

The deadline for entry is January 7, 2025 . Complete details, including requirements and regulations, can be reviewed on the program webpage.

Innovation Award winners will be announced during the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show Industry Breakfast on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The Innovation Awards program is managed by NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI).