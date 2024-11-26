Coast Guard launches ‘GivingTuesday’ campaign with Talos Energy

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that on this GivingTuesday, it will inspire generosity through a $25,000 matching gift challenge with partner Talos Energy. Supporting the Foundation’s work to assist Coast Guard members and their families, Talos Energy will provide $25,000 to match the first $25,000 in donations, dollar for dollar, received on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.



GivingTuesday kicks off the season of generosity by inspiring people to give back on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. The Foundation has participated in every GivingTuesday campaign since its launch in 2012 and has inspired people to support the organization’s mission and encouraged others to ‘do good’ in their communities.



“On Giving Tuesday, we come together to honor the service of Coast Guard members and their families,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “Every contribution makes a meaningful difference in their lives and strengthens the mission of those who serve.”



“Talos Energy sets a powerful example through their support, inspiring others to join in our work. We are deeply grateful for their partnership on this special day of giving.”



“Talos is honored to be involved with the Coast Guard Foundation’s GivingTuesday campaign,” said John Spath, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations for Houston-based Talos Energy, an oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the Gulf of Mexico. “We recognize and applaud the efforts of the brave men and women who protect our country’s waters, and we are excited to be able to enhance donations generously made to their organization on December 3.”



To join the Coast Guard Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative, visit coastguardfoundation.org/givingtuesday.