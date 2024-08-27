Imtra expands marine sales team

Imtra recently announced the hiring of two new salesmen, Wright Anderson and Brexon Nichols, who have both joined the company’s Outside Sales Team.



Anderson, based in Georgetown, South Carolina, is responsible for the Carolinas, Georgia and Kentucky. He is a licensed captain and has been working on or around boats on the waters of South Carolina since a young age. A passionate angler, Anderson’s most recent position was as a top salesman for a local boat dealership in Georgetown.



Nichols joins IMTRA with extensive prior experience in outside sales, including with two ESOP companies. A licensed captain, Nichols has operated all kinds of boats, many with IMTRA equipment. He is based in Lake Forest, California, and is responsible for recreational and commercial sales in southern California and the surrounding region, as well as OEMs that build in Asia.



“We’re very excited to have Brexon and Wright joining our team,” said Christopher Barnes, director of recreational sales, IMTRA. “With their practical boating experience and passion for the marine industry, I’m sure they’ll both get up to speed quickly. We’re delighted to have them on board, and we can’t wait to see their impact on IMTRA.”