Bentley Pontoons expands partnership with Boat Fix for MY25

Boat Fix, a recreational boating telematics company that provides a combination of remote monitoring, GPS tracking, theft prevention/recovery and 24/7 live customer support, announced it has expanded its existing partnership with Bentley Pontoons to launch Bentley Gold 24/7 Assurance, which will be included on purchases of all 2025 model year boats.



Building on the existing Bentley 24/7 Assurance program which offers new Bentley owners a complimentary three-year emergency mechanical advisory help line, Bentley Gold 24/7 Assurance plan includes the Boat Fix monitoring solution installed at the factory, custom smartphone app and a one-year free subscription to Boat Fix monitoring.



“Bentley Pontoons has been offering its customers our emergency mechanical advisory help line for a year now and this program has been very successful,” said Steve Pitsos, CEO, Boat Fix. “We are pleased that Bentley will be one of the first pontoon company that will offer boat monitoring, a custom app and our industry exclusive 24/7 emergency mechanical advisory help line. This has proven that both Bentley owners and their dealer network are thrilled with the Boat Fix experience.”



“We are proud to offer our customers the peace of mind that only Boat Fix can offer,” said Ryan Marcott, President, Bentley Pontoons. “We are very excited to now give new boat buyers an even better level of attention with a full Boat Fix monitoring solution and a custom app for all 2025 models.”



