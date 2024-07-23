Registration opens for Dealer Week 2024

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) announced that dealer registration for the 2024 Dealer Week Conference and Expo, to be held Dec. 8-11 in Orlando, Florida, is now open.

Applying the theme “OUTPERFORM: Vision. Execution. Results.”, Dealer Week 2024 aims to provide dealers with educational programs, training from industry experts, as well as exclusive access to an expo hall, filled with representation from manufacturers, suppliers and service providers.

“We understand the immediate need to help marine retailers outmaneuver the current market conditions and economic uncertainty. Every department at the dealership has the added pressure to produce on a higher level despite surplus inventory and the ongoing market challenges,” explains Liz Walz, MRAA Vice President of Education. “It’s critical for dealers to adapt their business to create more flexibility to help them take advantage of opportunities to expand their market share, improve customer relationships and truly ride out the storm. The Dealer Week 2024 ‘Outperform’ theme emphasizes the need for vision and execution to deliver the necessary results so dealers can gain traction to emerge even stronger in 2025!”

For 2024, MRAA has added a fourth educational pathway, so dealers can find training for various team members. Pathways include: Leadership, Sales, Marketing and Service & Parts, where dealers will receive unbeatable tools, tactics and implementable solutions to help them outdo their professional expectations.

The Dealer Week program also offers several networking chances, including an awards ceremony, luncheons and cocktail receptions.

Registration options and more information can be found on MRAA’s Dealer Week website.