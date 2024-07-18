Discover Boating sees traffic bump after new activation

Discover Boating marketing efforts were in full swing July 12-14 at the star-studded 2024 American Century Championship (ACC), which draws tens of thousands of fans to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course each year and more than one million television viewers. As a result of Discover Boating’s TV spots that aired during the tournament as well as through its on-site presence, visual branding, social media and influencer content, Discover Boating saw a significant increase in website traffic last weekend.

DiscoverBoating.com Performance Highlights:

Compared to the same time period in 2023, there was a 44% increase in homepage views and 31% increase in website visitors (July 12-14).

Compared to the weekend of July 5-7, pageviews were up 11% and visitors were up 27%.

Compared to the weekend of June 28-30, there was a 10% increase in pageviews and a 46% increase in visitors.

Discover Boating Social Media Performance Highlights:

Engagements (likes, comments, shares, etc.) were up 70% compared to the week prior to the tournament.

Post link clicks were up 150% from the previous week.

Net audience growth across social platforms was up 138% from the previous week.

As part of Discover Boating’s strategy to engage new audiences and reach the next generation of boaters, Discover Boating partnered with ACC and NBC Sports to bring the fun of boating to this iconic event, where the enthusiasm for on-water action matches the excitement on the green.

Discover Boating’s new See You Out Here campaign spots, including “Voices” and “Beyond the Diamond” aired on NBC as well as the Golf Channel during live coverage of the event and throughout its scheduled programming. The spots included a call-to-action at the end encouraging viewers to visit DiscoverBoating.com, which likely helped drive additional traffic to the website.

Discover Boating remained active on social media and shared real-time content from the tournament throughout the weekend, posting 14 times on each of its channels including Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok. Influencer partners helped generate additional buzz and drove followers to DiscoverBoating.com through their Instagram reels.