ABYC launches online course to support Service Management Certification

Adam QuandtJuly 9, 2024

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) recently announced the launch of its latest online course offering: the ABYC/MRAA Service Management Certification.

In collaboration with the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), ABYC developed a shared certification exam and written study guide to meet the highest industry standards. Supporting the certification, this new online course, developed in partnership with Yamaha Marine, provides a comprehensive visual guide to real-world management practices.

The ABYC/MRAA Service Management course covers best practices in service business operations, staffing marine trades, and effective communication. It also offers problem-solving and conflict resolution techniques. Marinas, boatyards, engine shops, and marine dealerships will benefit from these skills, elevating their service departments’ performance standards.

“We are thrilled to offer this course, which we believe will set a new standard for service management in the marine industry,” said Tim Murphy, ABYC education director. “Our collaborations with MRAA and Yamaha have allowed us to develop a program that is both comprehensive and practical, directly addressing the needs of marine-service professionals.”

Key Topics Covered:

  • Structuring a Proactive Marine Service Shop
  • Setting SMART Goals
  • Managing Conflict
  • Problem Solving
  • Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
  • Facility Management
  • Government-Regulated Safety Requirements
  • Recruiting Technicians
  • Managing Performance
  • Creating and Maintaining a Robust Service Process
  • Communicating Well with Customers, Other Departments, and Staff
  • The Fundamentals of Customer Satisfaction

The ABYC/MRAA Service Management Certification is now available for enrollment. For more information or to register for the course, visit https://abycinc.org/servicemanagementcertification.

Adam QuandtJuly 9, 2024

Related Articles

NMMA calls for reopening of Section 301 Tariff exclusion process

July 11, 2024

UK BoatLife show acquired by NEC Group

July 11, 2024
Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation

RBFF adds Emily Cope to Board of Directors

July 11, 2024

AMI verifies six ‘Clean and Resilient’ marinas

July 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button