ABYC launches online course to support Service Management Certification

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) recently announced the launch of its latest online course offering: the ABYC/MRAA Service Management Certification.

In collaboration with the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), ABYC developed a shared certification exam and written study guide to meet the highest industry standards. Supporting the certification, this new online course, developed in partnership with Yamaha Marine, provides a comprehensive visual guide to real-world management practices.

The ABYC/MRAA Service Management course covers best practices in service business operations, staffing marine trades, and effective communication. It also offers problem-solving and conflict resolution techniques. Marinas, boatyards, engine shops, and marine dealerships will benefit from these skills, elevating their service departments’ performance standards.

“We are thrilled to offer this course, which we believe will set a new standard for service management in the marine industry,” said Tim Murphy, ABYC education director. “Our collaborations with MRAA and Yamaha have allowed us to develop a program that is both comprehensive and practical, directly addressing the needs of marine-service professionals.”

Key Topics Covered:

Structuring a Proactive Marine Service Shop

Setting SMART Goals

Managing Conflict

Problem Solving

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Facility Management

Government-Regulated Safety Requirements

Recruiting Technicians

Managing Performance

Creating and Maintaining a Robust Service Process

Communicating Well with Customers, Other Departments, and Staff

The Fundamentals of Customer Satisfaction

The ABYC/MRAA Service Management Certification is now available for enrollment. For more information or to register for the course, visit https://abycinc.org/servicemanagementcertification.