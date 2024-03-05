International Association of Marine Investigators sign MOU with NASBLA

The International Association of Marine Investigators (IAMI) performed a ceremonial signing with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) of the newly established Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during IAMI’s 34th Annual Training Seminar (ATS) held in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Feb. 25-28, 2024.

The MOU outlines the collaborative initiatives by NASBLA and IAMI to enhance recreational boating safety across North America. The agreement involves joint efforts in marketing, social media engagement for the maritime community, pursuing mutually beneficial projects, and identifying training opportunities on topics like vessel identification, incident investigation, reconstruction, theft prevention, and more.

This year’s Annual Training Seminar (ATS) was attended by over 200 marine professionals that include Law Enforcement, Insurance Investigators and Marine Industry experts. Hosted by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the event welcomed attendees from across the United States, as well as international attendees from Denmark, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico. Participants were able to engage in more than 55 hours of training spread across 25 diverse, world-class courses tailored to their respective disciplines. The lineup featured renowned speaker Lena Sisco, enhancing the educational experience at the event.

Lt. Nancy Alverez of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Keys received the prestigious Dave MacGillis Investigator of the Year Award, presented annually by IAMI in collaboration with GEICO/Boat US, for her exceptional efforts in combating marine theft and related crimes.

“The 2024 ATS was the largest attended ATS within the past 20 years, and stands as a beacon of success, dedicated to delivering exceptional training opportunities that prioritize the safety of boaters and the relentless pursuit of combating fraud and theft in the marine industry. It’s a testament to our commitment to excellence in law enforcement, marine investigation and ensuring the security of maritime activities” said newly elected president, Lt. Nathan McGanty of the Chesapeake Police Department.

The 2025 ATS will take place in Lexington, Kentucky February 23-26, 2025.