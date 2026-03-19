Legacy Harbour Marina Announces May 2026 Reopening

Legacy Harbour Marina will officially reopen in May 2026, following a complete redevelopment of its 13-acre downtown Fort Myers waterfront property. The approximately $15 million waterfront transformation includes the marina, harbor master building and on-site amenities.

Located along the Caloosahatchee River at 2044 West First Street, Legacy Harbour Marina was extensively damaged during Hurricane Ian in 2022 and has since undergone a full rebuild. The rebuilt facility features 131 slips ranging from 40 to 150 feet, advanced dock systems, enhanced utility services and modern marine infrastructure designed for long-term coastal durability and performance, according to the marina.

Legacy Harbour Marina’s New Features

The marina’s new dock system features Bellingham Marine’s Unifloat concrete wave attenuation system supported by 70-foot steel piles. Interior slips utilize aluminum frame dock systems with synthetic decking engineered for durability in Florida’s marine environment. Slips are equipped with potable water, in-slip pump-out, fire suppression, fiberglass dock boxes and both single- and three-phase power, according to the marina.

“This marina has long served as a homeport for boaters traveling Florida’s west coast,” said Rick Budd, CEO of AIRN Management, in a news release. “The May 2026 reopening represents a significant reinvestment in Fort Myers’ waterfront and a long-term commitment to the local boating community.”

Legacy Harbour offers direct Gulf access via the Caloosahatchee River and is within walking distance of Fort Myers’ River District, according to the marina, providing convenient access to downtown restaurants, retail and services.

At this time, prospective boaters may join the marina’s waitlist via Dockwa as management prepares for opening. Slip reservations will formally launch once a definitive opening date is confirmed, according to the marina.

Transient slips will be available upon reopening, with capacity determined by annual and monthly occupancy.

Legacy Harbour Marina has engaged Coastal Marina Management as its Management Partner. Coastal Marina Management will oversee day-to-day marina operations, dock staff management and customer service, according to the marina.