Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Screamin’ Reels Tournament May 15-17

Casual anglers and fishing enthusiasts are invited to fish the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing (LLGF) Screamin’ Reels Tournament, taking place May 15-17 in Tavernier, FL. Hosted by the nonprofit LLGF Foundation, this tournament welcomes anglers to compete for inshore or offshore species while learning fishing skills in the Florida Keys.

The action-packed weekend kicks off on Friday with a presentation on fishing rules and conservation, according to the foundation, plus a meet and greet with fundraisers from 6:30-8pm at the Tavernier Elks Club.

Weekend Events

On Saturday and Sunday, participants will take to the water in a friendly competition aboard private boats or guided charter boats, according to the foundation. The 2026 event saw 110 fish hooked across inshore and offshore categories.

$1,000 in individual angler prizes include Penn combos, art prints, shirts and more, according to the foundation. Awards include Top Offshore and Inshore Fish, Releases, Wild Card prizes and more.

LLGF Screamin’ Reels offers casual rules. For those without a boat, charter boat slots fill quickly, according to the foundation, so early registration is recommended. Registration of $95 early entry, $115 regular per adult angler and $55 for teens includes $20 in gifts as well as a chance to win tournament prizes.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for women to build their fishing skills while enjoying time on the water,” said LLGF Founder Betty Bauman in a news release. “It’s also a perfect Mother’s Day gift for moms and daughters to share an unforgettable experience the following weekend!”

LLGF is hosting another Keys event on October 16-18, according to the foundation, featuring a full-day fishing seminar, two days of fishing, and the Fishing Fever Tournament with prizes. It also hosts the Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament slated for Feb. 5-7, 2027.

Upcoming 2026 Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Events