Sea Tow Foundation Accepting Applications For Boating Safety Advisory Council

The Sea Tow Foundation is currently seeking six new members to join its Boating Safety Advisory Council. Council members represent a diverse cross-section of the marine industry and serve as decision-makers, influencers and subject-matter experts within their respective fields. Each member serves a two-year term.

The Boating Safety Advisory Council provides strategic guidance and recommendations on key issues such as the use of required and recommended safety equipment including life jackets, the importance of boater education and training, promoting the designation of a Sober Skipper on every boating trip and other critical boating safety priorities, according to the organization. Members of the Council also oversee the National Boating Safety Awards, which recognize outstanding marine industry contributions to boating safety.

“Having a strong, engaged Advisory Council is essential to the success of our programs,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation, in a news release. “We are looking for industry leaders who are passionate about boating safety and willing to collaborate across sectors to help shape meaningful, impactful initiatives.”

Application Process

Applications are now open and must be submitted by April 24, 2026, according to the organization. Selected applicants will be notified in mid-May, with their first meeting scheduled for July 15, 2026.

Those interested in applying or nominating someone for consideration may do so at:

boatingsafety.com/page/STFBSAC.

The Foundation extends its appreciation to outgoing Advisory Council members, including: Jeremy Backman, Chubb Insurance; Kevin Falvey, Firecrown Media; Michael Gisch, Oyster Harbors Marine; Kimberly Koditek, Seakeeper; Deanne Lambros, Lambros Insurance Services; and Jeff Moag, Water Sports Foundation.

Continuing members of the Sea Tow Foundation’s Boating Safety Advisory Council, include:

Executive Committee:

Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow Foundation and Sea Tow Services International

Sea Tow Foundation and Sea Tow Services International Gail R. Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation

Sea Tow Foundation Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing

Council Members: