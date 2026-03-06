International Association of Marine Investigators Concludes 2026 Annual Training Seminar

The International Association of Marine Investigators, Inc. (IAMI) successfully concluded its 2026 Annual Training Seminar in Tulsa, Oklahoma, bringing together marine investigative professionals from across the United States and around the world for advanced training, collaboration and recognition of excellence in the field.

This year’s seminar welcomed 182 attendees, representing nine countries, including over 50 first time participants, according to the organization.

Over the course of the multi day program, participants engaged in comprehensive instruction covering marine theft investigations, accident reconstruction, fire origin and cause, fraud trends, regulatory updates, and emerging investigative technologies. The seminar also provided critical opportunities for interagency cooperation, intelligence sharing, and professional networking among law enforcement, insurers, marine industry professionals, and government agencies, according to the organization.

During the Annual Business Meeting, members elected and installed a new Board of Directors to guide the Association in the coming year.

“It is an honor to serve as President of IAMI,” said Chris Castelli, who was sworn in as President, in a news release. “Our Association continues to set the standard for professional marine investigative training through collaboration, integrity, and a shared commitment to protecting the boating public. I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by those who have led before us.”

Multiple Awards Given Out at Training Seminar

A highlight of the seminar was the presentation of the Investigator of the Year Award to Marine Investigator Jason Dennerline, according to the organization, from Arizona Game and Fish in recognition of his exceptional investigative work across multiple complex cases. Over the past year, Dennerline led and supported several significant marine investigations involving vessel theft, fraud and coordinated criminal activity. His work demonstrated meticulous case development, effective interagency collaboration, and a sustained commitment to identifying patterns across related incidents. By connecting intelligence from separate investigations and working closely with law enforcement and industry partners, he helped advance multiple cases toward successful resolution and strengthened broader efforts to combat organized marine crime.

The organization also presented the prestigious Pat Rowland Lifetime Achievement Award to Jimmy Laird, honoring a career of distinguished service, leadership, and long standing contributions to the marine investigative community. This award recognizes individuals whose dedication has significantly advanced the mission and professional standards of IAMI.

In addition to the Annual Training Seminar, IAMI announced two upcoming training opportunities designed to further strengthen investigative skills across the marine community. In partnership with NASBLA, IAMI will host a two day program covering Basic Boating Incident Investigations and Basic Marine Fire Investigations, focused on foundational techniques and practical application. IAMI will also offer an in depth five day Marine Fire Investigation course, providing advanced instruction in origin and cause determination, fire pattern analysis, and evidence documentation specific to the marine environment.