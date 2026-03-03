The United States Coast Guard (USCG) just launched the 2026 National Recreational Boating Safety Survey (NRBSS), which will provide detailed estimates in every state on how many people go boating, what types of boats they use and how often they go boating. This survey is funded under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the USCG.

The survey supports national safety and law enforcement programs by improving boating safety, according to the organization. The 2026 NRBSS is particularly important as it is the first time the survey has been conducted since 2020 when the industry saw a rise in boating as an outdoor activity across the country. The Coast Guard has regularly conducted the survey since 1973, and it was last conducted in 2018.

“The NRBSS has an extensive history of giving important insight into how people are boating in waterways across the country,” said Captain Brent Schmadeke, Coast Guard Office of Auxiliary & Boating Safety, United States Coast Guard, in a news release. “The findings are critical in guiding the Coast Guard’s security efforts to keep boating safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

The survey is being conducted via cooperative agreement by NORC at the University of Chicago, a nonpartisan research organization that has been conducting impactful research and analysis for more than 80 years. Over the next year, NORC will interview more than 50,000 households across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to gather information from individuals who own or rent boats, according to the organization.

Selected households have been invited to participate in the study via invitation letters, postcards, emails and text messages. Those who receive an invitation are encouraged to participate to have their voice heard. Participating will help the United States Coast Guard keep our rivers, oceans and other waterways safe, according to the organization.