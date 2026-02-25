AMAALA Yacht Club Enters Into Partnership with We Are Foiling

AMAALA Yacht Club and We Are Foiling have announced the start of a partnership aimed at building AMAALA as a global reference destination for foiling sailing and high-performance watersports.

The agreement, covering the 2026 season and conceived with a long-term perspective, represents the first step in a broader collaboration connecting elite sport, innovation and destination development, according to the company. As part of the partnership, AMAALA Yacht Club will partner with the Foiling Awards, supporting the sailing categories Female Sailor, Male Sailor and Foiling Team of the IX Edition. The Foiling Awards will culminate on March 17th, 2026, in Genoa, Italy, during the World Foiling Congress (March 17th and 18th).

In 2026, the partnership will include a dedicated prize experience at AMAALA for selected Foiling Awards winners, according to the company, including a one-week trip to AMAALA for each winner. The cooperation will also extend to Foiling Week. A World Sailing Special Event since 2021, it will take place from June 27th to July 5th, 2026, in Malcesine, Lake Garda, Italy.

Looking ahead, AMAALA Yacht Club and We Are Foiling also plan to develop an invitational foiling sailing event at AMAALA in December 2026, according to the company, conceived as a high-level, invitation-only gathering. Event format, classes and participants will be revealed in the coming months.

Commenting on the partnership, Adrian Peet, General Manager of AMAALA Yacht Club, said in a news release, “Foiling represents the future of performance sailing — where sport, technology and design converge. This partnership with The Foiling Organization is not about a single event or season, but about positioning AMAALA as a long-term global hub for innovation-led sailing. By connecting elite competition, knowledge exchange and curated experiences, we are deliberately building an ecosystem that attracts the world’s leading sailors, designers and innovators to the Red Sea.”

Luca Rizzotti, Head of We Are Foiling, added, “Events such as the Foiling Awards and Foiling Week were conceived to go beyond competition, acting as engines for destination building, innovation and community growth. Partnering with AMAALA reflects a long-term commitment to developing foiling as a driver of high-value, international destination marketing.”