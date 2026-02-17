Honda Marine Appoints Joshua Matthews as Division Director

Honda Marine, a division of Honda Power Sports & Products and marketer of a comprehensive range of marine outboard motors, just appointed Joshua (Josh) Matthews as Division Director. Matthews succeeds Daniel (Dan) Sherlock, who has retired after serving in a number of leadership roles during his 20-year tenure at American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

In his new role, Mr. Matthews leads the development of integrated strategies, business planning and operational execution for Honda Marine with a focus on strengthening external engagement with dealers, sales channels and customers to drive sustainable business growth. His responsibilities also largely focus on creating an environment that fosters growth, innovation, and accountability among company associates and across business sectors, building long-term partnerships that reinforce brand value and advance corporate objectives.

“Across every stage of his career, Josh has consistently leveraged his technical insight, operational discipline, and people-first leadership philosophy to deliver meaningful improvements in product quality, customer satisfaction, and organizational performance. We look forward to his contributions as Division Director of Honda Marine as he leads our strong and engaged teams to collaborate, innovate and drive business development and growth,” said John Stevens, Business Unit Lead, Development & Manufacturing, Honda Power Sports & Products. “At the same time, Honda sincerely thanks Dan Sherlock for his leadership and dedication, and we wish him the very best in his retirement and future endeavors.”