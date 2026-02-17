Cast, Catch and Learn: South Florida Offshore Fishing University for Women

Cast lines, catch fish and learn from the pros at the South Florida Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing University, taking place April 17-19 in Fort Lauderdale. Designed to build skills and confidence in a welcoming environment, the award-winning “No Yelling School of Fishing” teaches women how to fish offshore through classroom instruction, hands-on practice and optional charter fishing.

The weekend begins Friday evening with an informal networking meet-and-greet (location to be announced). Saturday’s classroom and skill sessions will be held at the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, 221 SW 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Beginning at 9 a.m., attendees will learn Fishing Basics with Capt. Lee Lavery, Offshore Fishing with Capt. Jeanne Towne, and Conservation with Founder Betty Bauman. Afternoon hands-on practice includes knot tying, dehooking, proper releasing techniques, bait rigging, spin casting, cast netting, and more, concluding at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, participants may register for an optional half-day offshore charter targeting sailfish, mahi, tuna, wahoo, mackerel, snapper, and more, followed by a fillet demonstration.

Registration starts at $69 and includes $25 worth of gifts. Optional half-day offshore charter fishing is $210. Teens are welcome to attend with mothers. More than 10,000 women have graduated from the program nationwide.

“Our mission is to make fishing welcoming, educational and accessible to women,” said Founder Betty Bauman. “When women gain skills and confidence in a supportive environment, they’re far more likely to get out on the water and keep fishing.”

Upcoming 2026 LLGF Events, with on-water fishing:

• March 21–22 South Gulf Coast Saltwater Weekend, Fort Myers, FL

• April 17–19 South Florida Offshore Seminar & Fishing, Fort Lauderdale, FL

• April 25 Naples, FL Offshore Fishing

• May 15–17 Screamin’ Reels Learning on the Water, Tavernier, FL Keys

• June 17–22 Isla Mujeres, Mexico Fishing

• Sept. 12 Freshwater Bass Seminar & Fishing, Dania Beach, FL

• Oct. 16–18 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar & Fishing, Islamorada, FL Keys

• Nov. 21–22 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy