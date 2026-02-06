A Look Into the State of the Marine Industry – November 2025

Krystina SkiboFebruary 6, 2026
marine
Image credit: Statistical Surveys.

In November 2025, a Statistical Surveys report found the Marine industry recorded a -12.36% year-over-year (YoY) decline, a sharper drop than the -6.53% drop in November 2024, signaling a softer market through the end of the boating season. 

Category Performance

Outperforming the marine market were Aluminum Fishing Boats, 8-24 feet (-5.19%), Aluminum Fishing Boat, 16-24 feet (-4.14%), Saltwater Outboards, 13-55 feet (-5.46%) and Bass (-6.69%), according to the report. Performing in line with the marine market is Aluminum Fishing Boats, 8-15 feet (-9.82%).

However, the report found that underperforming in the marine market were Pontoons (-18.12%) and PWCs (-23.64%).

Regional Performance

While overall sales declined, the report found that certain markets are notably outperforming the national average, presenting opportunities for dealers. At the same time, other regions are experiencing sharper declines, highlighting potential challenges to watch.

The top growth markets in November of 2025, according to the report, include Albany-Tifton, GA (+250%), Cleveland-Akron, OH (+175%), Des Moines, IA (+171%), Columbus, GA (+114%) and Gainesville, GA (+113%). Meanwhile, the top declining markets were Salt Lake City-Ogden, UT (-58%), Spokane, WA (-56%), Kalispell, MT (-54%), Milwaukee, WI (-49%) and Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (-46%).

Top Performing Lengths for Marine

The Statistical Surveys report highlighted the top-performing boat lengths based on year-over-year registration changes:

  • 17 feet: +5.06%
  • 16 feet: +5.85%
  • 15 feet: +19.88%

