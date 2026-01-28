Power Pac’s 4th Annual Marine & Boat Show Returns in February

Power Pac Equipment’s 4th Annual Marine & Boat Show will be taking place Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14, at Power Pac in Marshfield, Wisconsin. The event invites families, anglers and boating enthusiasts to explore boats, enjoy family-friendly activities and take advantage of exclusive show savings — all indoors and out of the elements.

Power Pac features one of the largest indoor marine showrooms in Central Wisconsin, allowing visitors to comfortably browse a wide range of models regardless of winter weather. Shoppers can explore top boat brands including Sylvan, Smokercraft, Starcraft, Warrior, Godfrey, Mirrocraft, Jet Ski and Hurricane, along with marine accessories and expert guidance from the Power Pac team.

Whether attendees are seasoned boaters or first-time buyers, the show offers a hands-on way to compare models, learn about the latest marine technology, and find the right fit for summer adventures on Wisconsin waters.

Family-Focused Fun for All Ages

A highlight of the weekend is the indoor trout fishing pond, giving kids and adults a fun, interactive experience that brings the outdoors inside. The event also includes prize giveaways, a food truck on Friday and a fishing goods booth from Ross’s Sport Shop in Phillips, WI. It’s these added features that Mandy Witt, co-owner of Power Pac, says make the show so well attended and enjoyable for the whole family each year.

“We believe our Marine & Boat Show should be about more than shopping — it’s about creating a family experience,” said Witt in a news release. “Activities like indoor trout fishing give families a reason to come together, slow down, and get excited for planning their time together on the water.”

In addition to browsing boats, visitors can connect with boat and powersports experts, learn about fishing and boating trends, and take advantage of show-only incentives.

“Each year this event continues to grow, both in attendance and in the impact it has on our community,” Witt added in the release. “Our goal has always been to give Central Wisconsin a strong local option for marine sales. This show allows people to explore multiple brands, compare styles, and confidently shop close to home instead of traveling long distances.”

Event Details: Dates: Friday, Feb. 13 & Saturday, Feb. 14 Hours: Friday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Location: Power Pac Equipment, Marshfield, WI