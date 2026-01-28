ABYC Sets Date for Annual Marine Service Technician Week

The StaffJanuary 28, 2026
abyc
Photo courtesy of ABYC.

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the fifth annual International Marine Service Technician Week, scheduled for April 20-24, 2026. The week recognizes the skill, professionalism and commitment of marine service technicians across the boating industry.

“Marine technicians are the pros who keep boats running, families making memories and safety top of mind. This week is about saying thank you, highlighting outstanding techs and sharing stories from across the industry,” said Shannon Aronson, ABYC senior director of marketing and communications, in a news release.

Throughout the week, ABYC will spotlight technicians and organizations on social media with daily themes and designated hashtags, offer technical challenges with prizes, and provide online educational opportunities. 

“Every year, marine businesses find creative and meaningful ways to recognize their technicians and bring teams together. We’ve seen picnics, taco buffets, ice cream socials, interviews, and social media videos,” said Aronson in the release.

The week will also include the presentation of the Outstanding Technician and New Achiever awards. Nominations will open in February.

