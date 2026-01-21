2026 Neptune Awards Ceremony set during MIBS

The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) will host the 2026 Neptune Awards Ceremony and Networking Reception during the Miami International Boat Show. The event will take place Thursday, February 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Miami Botanic Gardens.

MMA will recognize the most creative marketing concepts, campaigns and initiatives from the marine industry. Category winners of the Neptune Awards will be announced, along with the coveted King Neptune Award, which recognizes the best of the best in marine marketing. Attendees will enjoy an open bar, music and opportunities to connect with industry professionals.

“The Neptune Awards showcase the exceptional quality, creativity and strategic thinking coming out of marine marketing today,” said Alisdair Martin, president of the MMA. “Each year, the depth and originality of the entries continue to raise the bar, highlighting how marketers across the industry are pushing boundaries, embracing innovation and delivering work that drives the marine industry forward.”

Sponsors of the event include NMMA and Discover Boating, Yamaha, MarineMax, Boats Group, Moto TV, Sea Tow, Infolink, Sportsman, Galati Yacht Sales, VizSense, Savvy Navvy, MRAA, Nautical Network, SmartSource and Brunswick.