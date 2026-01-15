Industry veteran launches dealership recruiting firm TeamNavX

Marine industry veteran and business leader Jamison Carrier has announced the launch of TeamNavX, a leadership and talent advisory firm headquartered in Indiana and serving dealerships nationwide.

TeamNavX is a dealership-focused recruiting firm that helps dealer principals and executive teams identify, attract and hire top performers. The firm also supports leadership development and long-term retention.

“There’s no shortage of hard-working people in this industry,” Carrier said. “But when expectations aren’t clear, teams get frustrated. TeamNavX helps dealers define what winning looks like before they hire or promote, not after.”

Carrier has decades of experience building and leading teams within the dealership industry, including senior leadership roles in publicly traded environments and as the founder of Relentless Dealer Services, a company that supported dealerships across nearly all 50 states. Relentless Dealer Services was acquired in 2023.