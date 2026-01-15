Industry veteran launches dealership recruiting firm TeamNavX

The StaffJanuary 15, 2026
TeamNavX logo

Marine industry veteran and business leader Jamison Carrier has announced the launch of TeamNavX, a leadership and talent advisory firm headquartered in Indiana and serving dealerships nationwide.

TeamNavX is a dealership-focused recruiting firm that helps dealer principals and executive teams identify, attract and hire top performers. The firm also supports leadership development and long-term retention.

“There’s no shortage of hard-working people in this industry,” Carrier said. “But when expectations aren’t clear, teams get frustrated. TeamNavX helps dealers define what winning looks like before they hire or promote, not after.”

Carrier has decades of experience building and leading teams within the dealership industry, including senior leadership roles in publicly traded environments and as the founder of Relentless Dealer Services, a company that supported dealerships across nearly all 50 states. Relentless Dealer Services was acquired in 2023.

The StaffJanuary 15, 2026

Related Articles

Edgewater 208cc

Nimbus Group restructures North American operations

January 15, 2026
MJM 47X yacht

MJM Yachts adds dealer in Italy

January 15, 2026
MGX Yachts

Omaya Yachts adds MXG Yachts to dealer portfolio

January 14, 2026
E3 Displays

E3 Displays realigns leadership to expand marine market focus

January 14, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.