MarineMax’s Amie Nappi appointed to USSA board

MarineMax has announced that Amie Nappi, senior service manager for the MarineMax Yachts, has been appointed as an at-large member of the board of directors for the U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA).

In her new role, Nappi will support USSA’s mission to advance the interests of the superyacht industry by promoting best practices, professional development and the growth of the U.S. superyacht community.

Amie’s appointment reflects her commitment to the superyacht sector and her expertise in delivering exceptional service experiences for yacht owners. She joins a diverse group of leaders on the USSA board who collectively work to strengthen the industry’s presence, professionalism and community engagement across the U.S.

“I’m honored to join the USSA board and contribute to an organization that drives excellence in the superyacht industry,” said Nappi. “I look forward to supporting initiatives that enhance the ownership experience and foster growth for everyone in the community.”