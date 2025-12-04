MarineMax’s Amie Nappi appointed to USSA board

The StaffDecember 4, 2025
Amie Nappi of MarineMax
Photo courtesy of MarineMax

MarineMax has announced that Amie Nappi, senior service manager for the MarineMax Yachts, has been appointed as an at-large member of the board of directors for the U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA).

In her new role, Nappi will support USSA’s mission to advance the interests of the superyacht industry by promoting best practices, professional development and the growth of the U.S. superyacht community.

Amie’s appointment reflects her commitment to the superyacht sector and her expertise in delivering exceptional service experiences for yacht owners. She joins a diverse group of leaders on the USSA board who collectively work to strengthen the industry’s presence, professionalism and community engagement across the U.S.

“I’m honored to join the USSA board and contribute to an organization that drives excellence in the superyacht industry,” said Nappi. “I look forward to supporting initiatives that enhance the ownership experience and foster growth for everyone in the community.”

The StaffDecember 4, 2025

Related Articles

Elevate attendees

Boating Industry unveils 2026 Elevate Summit agenda highlights

December 4, 2025
Alera Marine

Alera Marine celebrates production of 100th pontoon

December 3, 2025
Dealer Week logo

Dealer Week returns to Florida

December 3, 2025
Saxdor Yacht

Mercury Marine renews partnership with Saxdor Yachts

December 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.