Malibu Boats reports Q1 FY2026 revenue growth

The StaffNovember 4, 2025
Malibu Boats
Photo courtesy of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats has released its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, reporting “positive year-over-year revenue growth despite ongoing retail softness.” The company said it is continuing to prioritize dealer health and maintaining healthy inventory levels.

First quarter net sales totaled $194.7 million, up 13.5% year-over-year, driven by higher unit volumes in the Malibu segment and a higher average selling price (ASP), according to the company. Gross margin was 14.3%, compared to16.4% in Q1 2025, reflecting higher per unit material and labor costs and increased dealer incentive costs. Gross profit was $27.9 million, slightly down from $28.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.1% year-over-year to $11.8 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to be flat or down in the mid-single digits, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 9%.

The StaffNovember 4, 2025

Related Articles

MarineSource logo

MarineSource and Boattest partner to enhance online marketplace

November 4, 2025
Rockford Fosgate speakers on center console

Patrick Industries shares Q3 results

November 4, 2025
Mercury outboards

Consultant Corner: Selling strategies in a softening market

November 3, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Brunswick CTO at IBEX

November 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.