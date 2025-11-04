Malibu Boats reports Q1 FY2026 revenue growth

Malibu Boats has released its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, reporting “positive year-over-year revenue growth despite ongoing retail softness.” The company said it is continuing to prioritize dealer health and maintaining healthy inventory levels.

First quarter net sales totaled $194.7 million, up 13.5% year-over-year, driven by higher unit volumes in the Malibu segment and a higher average selling price (ASP), according to the company. Gross margin was 14.3%, compared to16.4% in Q1 2025, reflecting higher per unit material and labor costs and increased dealer incentive costs. Gross profit was $27.9 million, slightly down from $28.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.1% year-over-year to $11.8 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2026 net sales to be flat or down in the mid-single digits, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 9%.