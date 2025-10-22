Maple Leaf Marinas adds Groupe Beneteau

The StaffOctober 22, 2025
Maple Leaf Marinas logo

Maple Leaf Marinas (MLM) has expanded its brand portfolio, now offering Beneteau, Wellcraft and Four Winns across its dealership network.

The partnership officially takes effect on October 29, aligning with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. MLM is Canada’s largest marina and dealer network and serves boaters across Ontario, including the Muskoka and Georgian Bay regions.

“This partnership enhances our reach across Georgian Bay,” said Matt French, vice president of operations for Maple Leaf Marinas. “With expert teams and full-service facilities across Central Ontario, we’re well equipped to support these brands and deliver an exceptional ownership experience.”

