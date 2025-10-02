Kennebunkport Marina adds location in Maine

Kennebunkport Marina has acquired Southern Maine Marine Services of Arundel, Maine. By combining operations, the two organizations will deliver a broader range of services and an expanded suite of offerings.

“This is an exciting step forward for both businesses and, more importantly, for the boating community we serve,” said Shawn Dumas, general manager of Kennebunkport Marina. “By joining forces, we will be able to offer boaters in Southern Maine better pricing, more comprehensive services, and direct access to a wider array of brands.”

The integration of services will begin immediately. The previous owner of Southern Maine Marine Services, Paul Lariviere, will remain on the staff as the special projects lead, assisting clients with larger projects, refits, and repowers. He will also lead the company’s marine technician training program.