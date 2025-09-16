Vision Marine partners with Hydrofin

Vision Marine Technologies has partnered with Hydrofin, a U.S. company that specializes in patented hydrofoil systems for pontoons.

Through its Nautical Ventures dealership network, Vision Marine will integrate Hydrofin’s hydrofoil technology into its pontoon lineup. Hydrofin’s systems are engineered to lift pontoons partially out of the water, reducing drag and improving speed, range, and ride comfort.

“This partnership allows us to broaden the value of our pontoon offering,” said Maxime Poudrier, chief operating officer of Vision Marine Technologies. “For electric models, Hydrofin directly supports our E-Motion propulsion by extending range and optimizing energy use, while for ICE pontoons, it enhances fuel economy and ride comfort. Most importantly, it shows how we can integrate complementary technologies into our retail platform, giving consumers a better on-water experience and reinforcing Nautical Ventures’ role as the adoption engine for innovation.”

Joint marketing, training, and service initiatives will support the rollout across Nautical Ventures’ Florida retail locations.