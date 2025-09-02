Teledyne to acquire TransponderTech from Saab

The StaffSeptember 2, 2025
Photo courtesy of Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has agreed to acquire the TransponderTech business from Saab AB. The acquisition includes a portfolio of connected commercial maritime products, including the Automatic Identification System, VHF Data Exchange System, and Global Navigation Satellite System.

Based in Sweden, TransponderTech provides SOLAS-certified communications and navigation solutions for commercial maritime, military, and airborne applications. The acquired business will become part of Teledyne’s FLIR Maritime group, which includes Raymarine, FLIR Marine, and ChartWorld.

“TransponderTech serves customers and markets familiar to Teledyne and designs and manufactures products that are complementary to existing Teledyne products,” said Grégoire Outters, vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Maritime and Raymarine. “Today, Teledyne primarily participates in maritime navigation and safety by offering products such as electronic chart displays, radars, and thermal imaging systems. Adding TransponderTech’s business, employees, and advanced AIS, VDES, and GNSS technologies to Teledyne should enhance the safety, efficiency, and operational reach of our customers at sea.”

The acquisition of TransponderTech will represent Teledyne’s twelfth corporate carve-out transaction and the third carve-out completed in 2025. The transaction is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

