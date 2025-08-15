Freedom Boat Club expands in Sydney

Freedom Boat Club has announced that its newest Australian location in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs at d’Albora Rushcutters Bay Marina will open on October 1.

Sydney International Boat Show attendees will have an exclusive first look at the new club location, which will include a fleet made up of a Sea Ray SPX 230, Boston Whaler 230 Outrage, and Highfield Sport 700.

“Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs are special. We’re very proud to be bringing Freedom Boat Club to this extraordinary community at the heart of Sydney, ” said David Kurczewski, general manager of boating services Asia-Pacific, Freedom Boat Club. “d’Albora’s Rushcutters Bay marina offers direct access to some of Australia’s best boating. Opening here brings unparalleled convenience and access to both seasoned boaters and newcomers looking to enjoy the best of Sydney Harbour without the commitments of ownership.”

The Rushcutters Bay opening marks Freedom Boat Club’s fifth location in the Greater Sydney area, joining its existing clubs at The Spit, Mosman Bay Marina, Pittwater, and Bobbin Head.

“Freedom Boat Club has been a cornerstone tenant at d’Albora The Spit, on Sydney Harbour, along with d’Albora East Coast Marina in Queensland, and we couldn’t be happier to have them join our community at Rushcutters Bay,” said Julien Pouteau, managing director of d’Albora. “Freedom brings new people into boating and enlivens our properties. We look forward to continuing and strengthening our partnership.”