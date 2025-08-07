Alera Marine Group announces new production facility

Pontoon manufacturer Alera Marine Group has broken ground on its manufacturing facility in Elkhart, Indiana.

The facility, over 200,000 square feet, and campus will serve as Alera’s flagship manufacturing center, housing all stages of production under one roof. The climate-controlled space will enable indoor storage for all raw materials and every vendor component, ensuring unmatched quality control and year-round efficiency.

“Our goal at Alera is to raise the standard in the marine industry,” said Coley Brady, CEO and founder of Alera Marine Group. “This new facility allows us to scale with purpose while maintaining tight control over quality, craftsmanship, and delivery.”

The facility will feature a modern showroom and in-house digital studio, allowing Alera to bring its boats directly to dealers’ and consumers’ phones through video, photography, and virtual tours.

Located on 46 acres of land, the site also allows for future expansion, including a second production building slated for 2027. Alera will also develop Lake Alera, a private on-site test lake designed specifically to validate and refine every boat before it leaves the campus.

The facility is expected to bring approximately 400 new jobs to the region, and Alera anticipates being fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.