Florida infrastructure expansion bill signed

The StaffJuly 21, 2025
Boat dock
Photo courtesy of NMMA

The NMMA has announced that Senate Bill 1162 officially took effect on July 1 after it was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in late May. This legislation marks the first proactive state infrastructure expansion bill drafted and led by the NMMA, representing a major step forward in improving public boating access throughout Florida.

SB 1162 expands the scope of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Boating Improvement Program to include upland infrastructure, such as parking facilities at public boat ramps. By addressing one of the most frequently cited challenges among NMMA members—access to water—the law helps ensure that Florida boaters have the infrastructure they need to enjoy the state’s waterways.

To support these enhancements, the state budget includes $3 million in new funding for infrastructure upgrades, including parking.

The bill also strengthens Florida’s commitment to sustainable boating practices by expanding the state’s Clean Marina Program to include marine manufacturers. Under the new law, facilities designated as Clean Marinas, Clean Boatyards, Clean Marine Manufacturers, or Clean Marine Retailers are eligible for a 10 percent discount on sovereign submerged land lease fees. This provision incentivizes marine businesses to adopt the best environmental practices and creates new opportunities for manufacturers looking to establish or expand on-water testing facilities.

“This bill is a direct response to the needs our members have raised around access and sustainability,” said Ben Murray, director of state government relations, NMMA. “We are proud to have worked alongside Florida’s legislative leaders to ensure that boating remains a thriving part of the state’s economy and culture for generations to come.”

