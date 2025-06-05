Elevate Summit returns in January to unit industry in Florida!

Boating Industry is excited to share that its 2026 Elevate Summit will be held in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 18-20!

The annual conference is dedicated to advancing the marine industry to new heights, offering a curated blend of industry insights, strategic discussions, and practical solutions. Not to mention a warm couple of days in Winter!

Whether a dealer, visionary, or industry leader, Elevate Summit provides the knowledge, inspiration, and connections needed to navigate current challenges and seize timely opportunities in the boating industry.

Check out some highlights from the 2025 conference: