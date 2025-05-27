Boating Industry Insider Podcast hosts Radian and Northpoint

Boating Industry Insider Podcast host David Gee sat down with Radian IoT and Northpoint Commercial Finance to discuss a recently launched pilot program. Radian’s GPS telematics tracking technology is being used to test the delivery of real-time insights into OEM inventory-level management, production trends and delivery timelines.

Gee is joined by Northpoint Vice President of Marine Operations Gary Childress and Radian IoT President Scott Crutchfield. The pair said the technology, which is being tested among some Northpoint OEM and dealer customers, will enable more efficient production planning and tracking of boats, from the assembly line to delivery to a new customer.

