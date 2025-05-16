Coast Guard Foundation readies for annual Run to Remember

The StaffMay 16, 2025
Coast Guard Foundation Run to Remember participants
Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Foundation

The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that its annual Run to Remember will occur over Memorial Day weekend, May 24–26. 
 
Supporters can participate by purchasing a 2025 Run to Remember T-shirt with a $30 donation through the Coast Guard Foundation website. Proceeds directly benefit programs that aid Coast Guard families during times of tragedy. The Run to Remember program is generously supported by corporate sponsor The American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association, Inc. (The American Club).
 
All participants are encouraged to wear one of this year’s T-shirts and get together with friends, family and community members to run or walk in honor of Coast Guard fallen heroes and their families. 
 
“This year and every year, the Coast Guard Foundation is proud to honor the legacy of our Coast Guard fallen heroes by bringing people and communities together,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “We offer our most sincere gratitude to all who participate and support our mission to help Coast Guard families in times of great need.”

