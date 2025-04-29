Viage Group sells to employees, launches ESOP

The StaffApril 29, 2025
Viage Group employees
Photo courtesy of Viage Group/Facebook

Viage Group, a Florida-based marine dealership with four locations on the Gulf Coast representing Scout, Beneteau, and Chris Craft, recently announced its newly created Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP). The group has sold the company to the respective employees. This transition provides all Viage Group employees with a direct stake in the company’s success, offering equitable profit-sharing and enhanced retirement planning benefits while reinforcing the company’s culture and growth.

In a company-wide announcement to more than 30 employees, Viage Group announced the ownership shift and explained the change.

“When Barry and I founded the company, we had a vision in mind of providing a paramount sales and service experience to our customers,” said Eddie Russell, founder of Viage Group. “As we’ve grown, our employees have carried our vision to another level and created a priceless culture. As we, the original owners, get older and look to the future, it’s clear to see our future is right in front of us with our dedicated staff. Creating an ESOP just made perfect sense to reward all their hard work.”

“We worked diligently with Lazear Capital Partners, a leading investment banking firm based in Columbus, Ohio, to arrange the transaction,” said Barry Marshall, co-founder of Viage Group. “Developing this ESOP echoes our philosophy of putting our customers first, by putting our employees first as well.”

“Scout is proud to have Viage Group as a trusted, respected partner representing our brand across their locations,” said Scout President Dave Wallace. “When Viage Group approached us about making this transition, we provided our full support alongside the other brands they represent. We’re confident the impressive culture their team has created will only elevate further with this unselfish move.”

