Dockmaster updates unified product platform 

Dockmaster has announced a series of updates to deliver a unified product solution that integrates all aspects of marina operations, from boat sales and service to comprehensive inventory and parts management, ensuring customers receive a streamlined and scalable experience.

“Throughout our 40-year journey, our expert team of marine tech specialists has been the driving force behind our success,” said Karen Barnes, CEO of Dockmaster. “Our unified platform is designed to support the advancing needs of the marine industry, enabling businesses to efficiently manage operations, scale with confidence and deliver exceptional service.”

Highlights of the new Dockmaster solution: