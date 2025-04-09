Dockmaster updates unified product platform 

The StaffApril 9, 2025
Docked boats
Photo courtesy of Dockmaster

Dockmaster has announced a series of updates to deliver a unified product solution that integrates all aspects of marina operations, from boat sales and service to comprehensive inventory and parts management, ensuring customers receive a streamlined and scalable experience. 

“Throughout our 40-year journey, our expert team of marine tech specialists has been the driving force behind our success,” said Karen Barnes, CEO of Dockmaster. “Our unified platform is designed to support the advancing needs of the marine industry, enabling businesses to efficiently manage operations, scale with confidence and deliver exceptional service.” 

Highlights of the new Dockmaster solution:             

  • Unified Product Platform: A comprehensive marina management software that seamlessly integrates boat sales, service, inventory, parts and marina management into one solution. 
  • Scalable for Every Business: Designed to grow with a business, offering tailored solutions that meet the demands of both small marinas and large boat dealerships. 
  • Expert Marine Tech Team: With 40 years of experience in the marine industry, the Dockmaster team leverages expertise to drive innovative solutions that address the unique challenges of marine operations. 
  • Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Streamlined processes that reduce complexity and improve workflow across all facets of marine management. 

