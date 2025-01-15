AMI recognizes Bayshore Landing Marina as “Clean and Resilient”

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) has accredited Bayshore Landing Marina in Miami, Florida as a Clean and Resilient Marina.

The AMI Clean & Resilient Marina program was started in 2022 to fill the gap to accredit marinas in states that did not have an existing Clean Marina Program or for those marinas wishing to enhance their clean marina status with both the AMI’s and its state’s clean marina certifications. Taking the CRMP training is the first step in the process.

The managers of each facility participated in a two-day training event to become certified as Clean & Resilient Marina Professionals. The intensive course taught federal regulatory requirements, best management practices and green techniques for operating a marina that places minimal impact on its natural surroundings and sets itself up to be resilient as the environment changes.

Upon receiving the CRMP designation, these professionals are eligible to self-certify their marinas as Clean and Resilient. Self-certification involves a lengthy review of all aspects of the marina facility and operations, submission of copies of federally required permits and plans, and a photo inventory of clean practices.

AMI’s Clean & Resilient Marina accreditation committee reviews applications and accepts certification of those who have complied with the majority of items on the checklist, including all regulations.