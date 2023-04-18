Godfrey Marine names new VP

Godfrey Marine, manufacturer of Godfrey pontoon boats and Hurricane deck boats, announced the promotion of Doug Adrian to the role of vice president and general manager for Godfrey and Hurricane.

Adrian was serving in his new role on an interim basis prior to taking it over officially, and has been with Godfrey Marine since early 2020, when he led operations and managed supply chain issues during unprecedented, pandemic-related challenges. He successfully helped guide operations into the newly expanded production capacity and quality systems currently in place.

Before joining Godfrey Marine, he accrued 25 years of experience in similar roles with consistently progressing levels of responsibility, 15 years of which were within the marine industry, focusing on sectors including engines, electronics and boat manufacturing. He specializes in business process development and operational excellence.

“Doug has been instrumental to our growth and development with his successful tackling of industry-wide challenges, such as supply chain shortages,” said Ben Duke, President of Marine, Polaris. “He’s the perfect choice to step into larger responsibilities and continue helping to shepherd our brands forward into the future.”

“Working with Godfrey Marine has been a pleasure and a privilege,” said Adrian. “After already serving in this role and in others on a management level, I can confidently say that I’m excited to keep us looking ahead and connecting more customers with the water.”