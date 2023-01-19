Yamaha debuts updated XTO Offshore outboard

Yamaha has announced an updated XTO Offshore outboard which delivers 450 horsepower.

“The XTO 450 allows boaters to enjoy the convenience and ease of operation associated with the XTO line – in addition to more torque and power,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “In addition, Yamaha’s esteemed F200 and F150 DEC and Mechanical outboards now feature integrated electro-hydraulic steering for the 2.8L DEC models and integrated hydraulic steering for the 2.8L and 2.7L mechanical models. Helm Master EX also gets new features that take boat control to a new level in 2023. In a nutshell, these new products all work to elevate boating experiences for customers.”

The Yamaha XTO Offshore 450 has a three-phase, simultaneous charging system. New XTO EC propellers are now available for applications where propeller ventilation may be an issue due to the power and torque of XTO Offshore outboards. Yamaha also adds a 27-inch pitch to its XTO OS line of propellers for lighter weight XTO applications.